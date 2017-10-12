Road closure for Hillsborough Terrace

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 10:24

Hamilton’s Hillsborough Tce will be closed to traffic next Monday, 16 October, to allow for the removal of two trees.

The two robinia specimens are on top of a crib wall above the road. They are in poor condition and have been assessed as presenting a risk to road users below, due to the possibility of failure.

The trees are about 10 metres high, so the safest and most efficient way to remove them is to use a small crane, which will be positioned on the street.

Traffic will be diverted up Radnor St to Anglesea St, and will not be able to access Cobham Dr.

The road closure will be in effect from 9.30am to 2.30pm.