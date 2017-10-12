Cleaning programme brought forward following wastewater spill

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 10:53

Taupō District Council is bringing forward its annual wastewater pipe cleaning programme following an overflow on Lake Terrace this morning.

Fat and wipes have been identified as the cause of the spill that saw an unknown quantity of wastewater enter the lake near the intersection of Pataka Road.

Warning signs have been erected in the area and water sampling taken. The intake to the water treatment plant has been shut down for a few hours as a precautionary measure while the spill dissipates.

Three waters operations manager Kevin Sears said the alarm was raised at 7.40am and contractors were onsite to start the clean-up within 10 minutes. There was no physical evidence of a spill on the beach, he said.

Water sampling will continue to be taken daily until Ministry of Health guidelines for safe swimming are reached and signage can be removed.