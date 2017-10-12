Improving traffic flow on Ti Rakau Drive - AT

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 11:48

Improved journey times are on the way for everyone who uses Ti Rakau Drive.

Auckland Transport (AT) is proposing to change intersection layouts, put in peak hour bus lanes and upgrade pedestrian and cycling facilities. These measures will improve journey times on Ti Rakau Drive and nearby streets.

This work is part of AT’s wider plan to improve connectivity, reliability, shorten journey times and provide practical alternatives for getting to, from and around East Auckland. The plan also includes the rollout of the East Auckland New Network bus routes from December and AMETI Eastern Busway which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Randhir Karma, AT’s Group Manager Network Management and Safety says congestion in Auckland is getting worse. "We want to deal with congestion now, so we are targeting short term improvements."

Ti Rakau Drive is one of the busiest roads in East Auckland. On average 35,000 vehicles travel this road every day. "These huge numbers mean there is traffic congestion and frustration for people using the road. We want to shorten queues and improve reliability and punctuality of bus services.

"We’re looking at peak time bus lanes and intersection changes to make Ti Rakau Drive a safer and more pleasant journey for everyone who uses it."

AT is currently undertaking community consultation on this proposal which has six separate parts:

- Putting in peak hour bus lanes on Ti Rakau Drive, between Wheatley Avenue and Gossamer Drive.

- Removing the right turns at the Edgewater Drive (eastern end) intersection with Ti Rakau Drive.

- Adding two right turn traffic lanes into Gossamer Drive from Ti Rakau Drive.

- Extending the two left turn traffic lanes into Botany Road from Ti Rakau Drive.

- Extending the left turn lane into Ti Rakau Drive by changing Te Irirangi Drive’s layout at the Countdown entrance.

- Adding two left turn traffic lanes into Chapel Road from Ti Rakau Drive.

More information on the proposal and design plans are available on the project webpage: http://at.govt.nz/haveyoursay.

Over the next few weeks, residents and business in the immediate area will receive a flyer in the mail outlining the proposal and providing an opportunity to give feedback. A public open day will be held on Saturday 28 October, 11am-3pm, at the Botany Town Centre (opposite Muffin Break), 588 Chapel Road, East Tamaki. This is an opportunity for the public to discuss the proposal with the project team.

The public consultation period will close at midnight on Sunday 12 November. Feedback will be analysed and available in early 2018. If the decision is made to proceed with the proposal, construction is expected to start in late 2018.