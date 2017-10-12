Massey Uni's Auckland campus accommodation keeps top rating

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 11:50

Massey University’s Auckland campus student accommodation has received a five-star rating for the third year running - an achievement in no small part due to its management, says the Auckland campus registrar.

Accommodation manager Kelly Manning has been responsible for the pastoral care provided to those students living in Te Ohanga Village at the Auckland campus since it opened in February 2015 and was instrumental in the facility achieving its first five-star rating that same year.

Auckland campus registrar Andrea Davies says under Ms Manning’s pastoral care leadership, together with the campus’ accommodation partner Campus Living Villages, the village has gone from strength to strength. The continued five-star rating, achieved under Tourism New Zealand's Qualmark quality and environmental accreditation system, marks another pinnacle of achievement, she says.

"Kelly is always looking at ways to improve the student experience so the award is so well deserved. She is already working on how her team and Campus Living Villages can work together to achieve the Gold Environment award, which, again, will be a first for a student accommodation village."

Ms Davies’ thoughts are echoed in the latest accreditation report, which states: "proactive leadership and management ensure that a culture of high performance is evident throughout the entire business".

Te Ohanga Village remains the first and only student accommodation village to get such a Qualmark five-star rating.

Last month the Campus Living Villages team, which supports the running of the facility by providing accommodation management services, received an award for operational excellence.

Qualmark is New Zealand Tourism’s official mark of quality, offering ratings on accommodation from luxury hotels, family motel units, backpackers and bed and breakfasts.