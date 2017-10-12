155 schools sign up for Cans for Good

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 12:04

More than 155 schools from around the country have signed up to take part in Wattie’s Cans for Good - national can collection to help struggling families with food support.

With The Salvation Army foodbanks around the country already running low on stock and higher demand for its services, the collection and education campaign being run by The Salvation Army in partnership with Wattie’s will help restock foodbank shelves in the lead up to Christmas.

"Household budgets are stretched by rising living costs, especially for food and rent. We’re seeing a number of food banks throughout the country stretched to meet the demand from people requiring food parcels. Already this year we have seen almost an 11% increase for food parcels from the previous year," says Pam Waugh, The Salvation Army’s head of Social Services.

"Christmas is an extremely difficult time for many families, so food donations from Wattie’s Can’s for Good will make a real difference to New Zealanders when they need it the most," she says.

Taking place from 30th October to 3rd November 17 all the cans collected at the Wattie’s Cans For Good will be given to The Salvation Army for use in local foodbanks enabling kindergartens and schools to make a direct and real difference to those in need in their local community.

It is the second year of the campaign which combines collecting for charity with a creative competition and teaching resources designed to engage children and teachers, in a fun, team-based giving and learning experience. This year Wattie’s Cans for Good has introduced a budgeting resource and activity for high school students which give insight into the realities faced by many kiwi families living on a budget.

Last year The Salvation Army provided more than 58,000 food parcels to help Kiwis in need get back on their feet.

Kindergartens and schools wanting to take part in Wattie’s Cans for Good can register at www.watties.co.nz/cansforgood