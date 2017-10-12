Moutoa floodgates to remain closed

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 12:06

Following further assessment of river flow and rainfall information, we are pleased to advise that the Moutoa floodgates will not need to be opened to accommodate the latest in a succession of flow events in the Manawatu River over the last few months.

Horizons Regional Council river management group manager Ramon Strong says the flow peak in the Manawatu River has now made it’s way down to the gates and while high the stopbank network can accommodate the flood without the need to operate the Moutoa floodway.

"Staff will remain in place at the gates until later this afternoon, with river levels expected to recede over the next few hours.

"We expect NZTA will reopen SH56 later today as the water subsides."