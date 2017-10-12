An improved weekend for many

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 13:36

Most places in the country are experiencing well above average rainfall this year, so any interludes of settled weather are welcome. After the recent rainfall, soils are saturated and water is pooling in many places. Any drying conditions will be welcomed by farmers and horticulturists, as the pressure mounts to get fields worked up, crops in, and paddocks locked up for silage and hay.

MetService is forecasting a brief window of fine weather for much of New Zealand today (Thursday) as a ridge of high pressure moves onto the country. Like all the previous Highs this spring, however, it moves quickly away to the east. A strong wind watch is currently in place for north to northwest gales over parts of the South Island, easing Friday morning.

MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts said, "The good news is that, compared to last weekend which was gloomy and wet, this weekend is looking brighter and drier as the features moving over the country are much weaker."

A front moves up the western side of New Zealand on Friday, easing as it moves northwards, while eastern areas can expect predominantly sunnier and warmer conditions.

"Temperatures are heading into the twenties in the east of the South Island today and Friday, with hardly any rain in sight for those regions apart from the southeast," commented Coutts.

"These warmer and drier conditions continue over the eastern North Island throughout the weekend," he said.

Unfortunately, conditions are more unsettled over western areas, especially for the South Island which can expect periods of rain, some heavy. Hail and thunderstorms are also possible in the south and southeast of the South Island later on Saturday, followed by showers and strong westerlies near the southern coast on Sunday.

To get the most up to date information on severe weather around the country, or any other forecasts, see metservice.com or on mobile devices at m.metservice.com. You can also follow our updates on MetService TV, at MetService New Zealand on Facebook, @metservice and @MetServiceWARN on Twitter and at blog.metservice.com

MetService issues Warnings, Watches and Outlooks for severe weather over New Zealand.

Warnings are about taking action when severe weather is imminent or is occurring. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: ACT

Watches are about being alert when severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a Warning to be issued. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: BE READY

Outlooks are about looking ahead, providing advance information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings. They are issued routinely once or twice a day.

Recommendation: PLAN