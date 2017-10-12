Opinion: Manawatu Gorge road option needs future proofing

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 14:41

Replacement of State Highway 3 through the Manawatu Gorge needs future proofing, according to New Zealand’s largest road transport organisation, National Road Carriers.

"Which-ever option is chosen to replace the gorge road must be the best for the long-term future," said David Aitken, the CEO of National Road Carriers.

The Gorge has been closed since April because of massive slips. Four alternative routes have been announced by the New Zealand Transport Authority, which is looking for public submissions before the end of the month.

Mr Aitken said whichever preferred option is announced before Christmas, it must meet the needs of all road users. "The easier the gradient, the less likely our members big rigs will hold up other traffic," said Mr Aitken.

"Ideally, we would like to see two lanes on all uphill sections, or at the very least, lots of overtaking lanes and passing bays."

Mr Aitken said the NRC would prefer to see a new, modern engineered road, rather than an upgrade of the existing Saddle Rd, which is one of the four options suggested by NZTA.

"A 21st century engineered road will have gentler curves and be safer than whatever can be done to Saddle Rd."

Mr Aitken said the new road had to be open 24/7. "The road will be a vital link between the east and west of the lower North Island. Whatever NZTA comes up with must not have the same disruption that everybody has had to put up with for so long when the gorge has been closed."

National Road Carriers is looking for more detailed engineering information from the NZTA on the options suggested and is seeking feedback from its members before making any final submissions on the gorge replacement road.

National Road Carriers is the largest nationwide organisation representing companies involved in the road transport industry. It has 1700 members, who collectively operate 15,000 trucks throughout New Zealand.