Charges laid in relation to motorcycle theft

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 14:41

Tauranga Police have charged two males in relation to the theft of a 1973 Norton Commando motorcycle, which was stolen from the Greerton Cherry Blossom Festival on 30 September 2017.

The bike was recovered by Police last week, and has been returned to it's owner.

A 43-year-old male was arrested last week for stealing the bike, and was charged with theft.

He is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on 20 October 2017.

A 23-year-old male has now been charged with receiving the motorcycle and hiding it at the address where it was recovered by Police.

He is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on 16 October 2017.

Enquiries are still ongoing in relation to this theft.

- Constable Jonathon Mitchell, Tauranga South Police.