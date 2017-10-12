New Wellington City Council portfolio responsibilities decided

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 15:17

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has completed a reshuffle of councillor portfolios following Paul Eagle’s election to Parliament and resignation from Council.

"This is about making sure the key areas of focus for Council are well served and that we keep pushing forward with our agenda.

"Deputy Mayor Jill Day will chair our Ten Year Plan and Annual Plan committees, which set our budgets. Jill will also pick up the Governance and Recreation portfolios.

"Councillor Brian Dawson will take over the Housing portfolio. Brian has done excellent work overseeing Council’s implementation of the Living Wage. We have an ambitious agenda on housing and I know Brian is going to deliver in this important role."

The Mayor says the reshuffle is an opportunity to align portfolios.

"Councillor Simon Marsh will take over the Events portfolio. Simon has been doing great work in his role leading Economic Development, and our city’s strong range of events complements this well.

"Councillor Peter Gilberd will now lead our Community Facilities portfolio, including our programme of upgrades of libraries and community centres.

"Councillor Nicola Young will take on the Associate Arts portfolio. Nicola has been a strong advocate for arts and culture in our city for a number of years and this reflects the great work she has been doing in her ward and the added focus we are putting on the arts."

Other changes include:

- Councillor Simon Marsh will sit on the Basin Reserve Trust

- Councillor Peter Gilberd will take over Paul Eagle’s place on the board of Te Wharewaka O Poneke.