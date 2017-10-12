Name release of those killed in fatal Taupo crash

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 15:47

Police can now release the names of the people who died in the crash on State Highway One, just south of Tutukau Road, Taupo, on Tuesday 10 October.

They were:

- Mele Ilisapi Oliveti, 44, a Tongan national residing in Palmerston North

- Helen Adele Paul, 56, of Kaikohe

- Leighton Phillip Ahuriri, 60, a New Zealander residing in Western Australia

- Hone Te Ahurei Hawkins-Kanuta, 5, of Kaikohe.

Police’s thoughts are with the whanau and loved ones of all those involved in the crash.

We would also like to extend our thanks to all those who assisted at the crash scene, as well as witnesses to the crash who have spoken to Police since the crash.

This was a horrific event for all involved and we would encourage anyone who feels they need support at this time to contact Victim Support. Victim Support is available to witnesses and people who assisted at the crash scene, as well as those directly involved in the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and will take some time. However we can say at this stage that we do not believe speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.