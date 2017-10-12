Peace activists to appear in court

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 17:24

Nine people are due to appear in court tomorrow morning (October 12) following their arrests at the blockade of the New Zealand Defence Industry Association (NZDIA) Weapons Expo on Tuesday.

15 people were arrested for minor offences in upholding the non-violent blockade. Six were released with pre-charge warnings, while eight people were charged with obstructing a public way and one with disorderly behaviour.

"We think it’s unjust that the police chose to protect the rich and powerful arms dealers over the rights of ordinary people to protest," said Peace Action Wellington spokesperson Gayaal Iddamalgoda.

"They facilitated the arms dealers in carrying out their deeply unethical business - a business which profits from and propagates death and destruction all over the world.

"The police were very aggressive on Tuesday, with many people reporting being physically or sexually assaulted. We’re concerned that this represents a troubling police culture."

The nine people charged are due to appear at Wellington District Court at 8:30am tomorrow.