Dairy Academy offers fast track to employment

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 06:36

The Central North Island Dairy Academy is offering up two $5k scholarships for its 2018 Diploma in Agriculture programme.

General Manager Dave Horner says the academy has a proven record of getting graduates into jobs.

" We already have a list of employers ready to hire graduates from the latest programme so that means many graduates can choose the job they want from what’s on offer’" says Dave.

Jeremy, who is only 20, and now sole manager of a high performing herd of 260 split calving cows, owned by Dairy CHB in the Central Hawkes Bay, started his tertiary education at Taratahi in the Wairarapa.

Jeremy was set on learning as much as he could about dairying, so he applied and was accepted into the Dairy Academy programme.

"It was fantastic - we had access to a wide range of top farms and management systems and the tutors were really supportive and knowledgeable.

It wasn’t a case of then going looking for a job after he finished his diploma. "I got offered this job with Dairy CHB and it’s pretty much everything I wanted."

"You can earn really good money - anywhere from $40,000 to $70,000 a year in your first year. It’s a great lifestyle option that is really rewarding and pays well. I see the future for dairying as largely positive. There is quite a move to lower inputs and better environmental management and that’s great for the industry and the country and it feels good to be part of that."

Course Facts

Based near Taupo, the academy is offering two $5,000 scholarships for 2018.

START DATE: February 2018

COST: $5,572.00

DURATION: 32 weeks, full-time

WHATS FREE: Food and accommodation, transport and travel, extra professional development, textbooks and learning materials and field trips provided.

BENEFITS: FREE, 100% employment rate for 2016 graduates.