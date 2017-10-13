Search for missing Dunedin man continuing

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 06:30

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for sightings of missing 63-year-old Dunedin man Gordon McLean who has not been found overnight.

There are serious concerns for his well-being after he left Wakari Hospital, Taieri Road at approximately 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Overnight Police and LandSAR volunteers have been making enquiries to locate him and a fresh team will begin searching again at 7am this morning in the Dunedin city hill suburbs.

Police are concerned 'Gordy' may have fallen and ask that residents in the hill suburbs check their properties thoroughly, for any sign of him.

Gordy is approximately 152cm tall, of very thin build, and considered frail.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured polar fleece and trousers, and a red-coloured polo shirt.

He had brown slippers on and a black puffer sleeveless jacket.

If you see him, please call 111 immediately.

Any other information can be reported to Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.