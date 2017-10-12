Southern Police search underway for Gordon Mclean

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 23:30

Southern Police are searching for missing Gordon Mclean, also known as 'Gordy', who has not been seen for several hours.

There are serious concerns for the 63-year-old's well-being after he left Wakari Hospital, Taieri Road, Dunedin at approximately 3pm this afternoon.

More than 40 searchers are looking for Gordy, including LandSAR volunteers and Police staff.

He is approximately 152cm tall, of very thin build, and considered frail. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured polar fleece and trousers, and a red-coloured polo shirt.

He had brown slippers on and a black puffer sleeveless jacket.

Police are concerned Gordy may have fallen and ask residents to check their properties thoroughly, particularly in the Halfway Bush area.

The search will continue overnight.

Any sightings of him should be reported to Police immediately.