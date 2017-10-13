Convicted murderer paroled for seventh time - SST

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 07:11

How many chances should a convicted murderer, who keeps breaching Parole conditions be given?

It appears that the New Zealand Parole Board would disagree. In a decision released this week, George Charles Trounson will be released for the seventh time.

Trounson was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in 1991 for bashing his 17-year-old flatmate Russell Neil to death in 1990 with a broken balustrade

Trounson has breached Parole conditions continuously since being first released from prison in March 2001. The recalls include a period where he was on the run from authorities for nearly 11 months. The main factor in his offending and recalls was Alcohol. The Board admits he has an "unsatisfactory history on parole"

The Parole board does say in its decision that this "really is his last chance"

"We will definitely be holding them to that" say’s Walker