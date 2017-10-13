BBC Exclusive: Jane Fonda on Harvey Weinstein

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 09:07

Actress and activist Jane Fonda revealed that she’s known about allegations of unwanted sexual advances against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein since 2016, and regrets not speaking out sooner.

Speaking to BBC World News presenter Stephen Sackur Ms Fonda added that the young women allegedly victimized by Weinstein were afraid to speak out, "Because he’s powerful. Because they’re scared…I mean, who are the women that he preyed on and preys on? Young women - most of these women were in their twenties when it happened. Vulnerable. Afraid that if they say anything or do anything that it’ll ruin their career."

Ms Fonda added that this kind of abuse isn’t limited to Hollywood, and is common across industries and around the world. "It's the entitlement of too many men and it is [an] epidemic," she said.

Selected quotes from the interview are given below. Please credit BBC World News HARDtalk should you use any of the information supplied.

The full interview will be broadcast on Monday, October 16, at 0330, 0830, 1430, 1930 GMT on BBC World News.

Transcript:

[Asked why no-one spoke out about the Weinstein allegations]

Jane Fonda: Why don’t they talk about it? Because he’s powerful. Because they’re scared…I mean, who are the women that he preyed on and preys on? Young women - most of these women were in their twenties when it happened. Vulnerable. Afraid that if they say anything or do anything that it’ll ruin their career. And I found out about him about a year ago and I wish that I had spoken out…

SS: Why didn’t you?

JF: Well it didn’t happen to me…

SS: I understand that, but nonetheless…

JF: I didn’t want to expose and I will admit that I should have been braver. And I think from now on I will be when I hear such stories.

Jane Fonda: Thanks God it's being talked about. This is hardly unique in Hollywood. It's very, very common, just as it is in every country of the world, in every aspect... in business, in government. It's the entitlement of too many men and it is epidemic [sic]. And when they're famous and powerful like Harvey, then it gets talked about and so it's really important that those women have been brave enough to come out.

Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein. Mr Weinstein has further said that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.