Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 09:26

A stunning new reserve transformed from an unused school field is to be officially opened.

The former lower Linwood Fields site is now home to Te Oranga Waikura Urban Forest and Stormwater Basin. Thousands of native trees and plants have been planted on the site which will also act as a storage basin, reducing flooding in the surrounding area as part of the Bells Creek flood remediation project.

It’s hoped the 2.75 hectare forest will attract native birds back to Woolston. The reserve is strategically located to provide both a core habitat and a stepping-stone for native bush bird movement across the city between areas such as Riccarton Bush, Travis Wetland and Styx River Reserve network and the Port Hills reserves.

It will be accessible to the public during the day with a sealed pathway and boardwalk bridges to explore and enjoy a piece of wilderness in a residential area.

WHAT: Opening of Te Oranga Waikura Urban Forest and Stormwater Basin

WHO: Christchurch City Councillors

Te Waka Una Kapa Haka (local school Kapa Haka performers)

Linwood Central Heathcote Community Board members

David Adamson, Christchurch City Council General Manager City Services

WHEN: 5:30pm, Monday 16 October 2017 WHERE: Former Lower Linwood Fields site, 521 Ferry Road. On-site parking is limited. We recommend parking on Ferry Road.

Please RSVP by 5pm Friday 13 October. For more information and to RSVP, please contact:

Jocelyn Ritchie, Media Manager

Jocelyn.ritchie@ccc.govt.nz

027 241 0244