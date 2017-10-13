Thames business wins national award

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 10:53

A key focus for our Council is economic development and how an area like the Coromandel can attract investment, new businesses and create the right climate for job creation.

An example of a successful local company working in the IT sector is Thames-based Guru Digital Media, which won the web and digital project of the year at the Association of Local Government Information Management (ALGIM) awards, for the development of Northland Regional Council's pest and weeds website.

"We want to congratulate Guru for their success at the ALGIM awards," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"It's just fantastic to see the calibre of local Coromandel businesses like Guru thriving and doing so well on the national stage," says Mayor Sandra.

The annual ALGIM awards recognise and celebrate best practice within local government information and communication technology. They aim to encourage local authorities to be innovative and to exercise technological leadership through services to its community. The awards also promote the image of local government Information and Communications Technology (ICT) throughout the wider community.

"We’ve quietly grown into one of New Zealand’s most innovative agencies on the strength of repeat business and referrals," says Sean Cuttriss, Guru Digital Media Business Director.

"The truth is without the team of very clever people around me, we wouldn't be half as successful. I went to school here, raised my family here and have been most impressed with the 'new look' council under Rob Williams (TCDC Chief Executive) and look forward to partnering with them on a much more regular basis in the future," says Mr Cuttriss.

By using AI (artificial intelligence) in the future, the platform will be able to store data, educate and have the ability to identify thousands of pests and weeds. It will also automatically detect your location and give you the biggest threats in your immediate vicinity. It will then offer eradication or control techniques and even work in with Google Maps to direct you to the nearest stockist of traps or poisons and eventually give you a video on the appropriate control method.

"We are currently talking with other regional councils about this becoming a stand-alone site used as a national resource, which is very exciting," says Mr Cuttriss.

