Police warning to Christchurch residents

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 11:15

Police are warning Christchurch residents about a man offering to wash house windows who is suspected of stealing a wallet.

Last Thursday the man washed the windows at a block of flats on St Martins Road, later a wallet was stolen while the occupant of one of the flats was sleeping.

The victim’s card was used at a number of service stations in the Linwood and Aranui areas.

The man was riding a bike and carrying window cleaning equipment.

Inspector Richard Bruce, Area Prevention Manager for Christchurch Metro, says this was an opportunist crime.

"It is a timely reminder for people to be extra vigilant around people visiting their address and to call Police regarding any suspicious behaviour."

Anyone who can identify this person in the area at the time is being urged to contact Christchurch Police (03) 363 7400.