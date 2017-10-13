Award spotlight shines on Pinot Noir NZ 2017

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 11:34

Pinot Noir NZ 2017 has received national recognition at the New Zealand Event Awards, picking up Best Business Event of the Year at the glittering ceremony held at Sky City in Auckland on Wednesday night.

The award judges looked for events where boundaries were pushed, benchmarks set and innovations achieved. They recognised the significant contribution that Pinot Noir NZ has made to the nations’ economy, how it enhanced our culture, and provided attendees with an enriching and engaging experience.

"This award is for all of the 117 wineries who were part of Pinot Noir NZ 2017, who came together so we could collectively tell our pinot stories to the world. It’s also for our amazing sponsors, partners and stakeholders that made this event possible."

The event also received special mention in relation to the Best National Event of the Year category, just missing out to WOMAD New Zealand 2017.