New term, new NZ marine science resources

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 11:39

School pupils can now explore a real-world issue facing New Zealand - how to best manage our vast marine resources - thanks to a collaboration between the Sustainable Seas Challenge and Science Learning Hub.

Marine ecosystems are critical to Kiwis’ health and wealth. There is increasing recognition that we need to change the way we manage marine resources if we are to sustainably develop our marine economy while protecting the taonga of our marine environment.

Ecosystem-based management (EBM) - a holistic and inclusive way to manage marine environments and the competing uses for, demands on, and ways New Zealanders value them - is a way to do things better. Sustainable Seas is developing EBM knowledge and tools will help marine resource managers, MÄori, industry and communities to assess the effect that developing an opportunity will have on the marine ecosystem, other marine activities, our values and our cultural connection to the marine environment.

