2018 Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellowships announced

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 11:43

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Board has announced the 2018 Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellowships.

The Fellowships help New Zealanders from all walks of life to travel overseas, research topics of significance and return with inspiration and experience that benefits their careers, communities and stakeholders.

The 16 Fellowships for 2018 cover a range of sectors including health and wellbeing issues in New Zealand such as effective communication, better water quality, affordable housing and better service delivery. Other topics include sport and recreation, and historical research.

The 2018 Winston Churchill McNeish Writers’ Fellowship is awarded to Mia Gaudin who will travel to Mexico and California to research the lives of Sandra Bogart and Marion Gran for a novel that explores themes of identity, travel, feminism, family, joy and loss. The Winston Churchill McNeish Writers’ Fellowship was established in 2012 by Sir James and Lady McNeish to encourage promising writers and journalists to travel and live in other cultures. The awarding of the 2018 Fellowship to Ms Gaudin is particularly poignant, given Sir James’ passing in late 2016.

Trust Chair, Dr Bronwyn Smits congratulated all recipients.

"Collectively, a wealth of valuable experiences and knowledge will come back to New Zealand. We look forward to hearing more about how their learnings will be applied for the betterment of our society," Dr Smits said.

2018 Winston Churchill Fellowship Recipients

- Jenny Beesley (Riverton) for travel to Canada to experience the Canadian resident doctor training in wilderness and high altitude medicine and identify what would address New Zealand needs.

- Anton Blank (Auckland) for travel to Taiwan and the United Kingdom to meet with diversity, multiculturalism and unconscious bias experts to inform the development of resources and training for use in New Zealand.

- Richard Davies (Auckland) for travel to the United Kingdom to visit and observe general practice medical clinics providing services to the homeless and other vulnerable groups to inform the delivery of medical services to vulnerable groups in New Zealand.

- Ian McDonald (Auckland) for travel to the United States to study communications and operations management in the Baseball industry to inform the development of Baseball New Zealand.

- Shona McElroy (Auckland) for travel to the USA and Canada to investigate how the latest technologies - such as augmented reality, the internet of things and artificial intelligence - and inclusive and participatory design methodologies are being applied to address social and environmental challenges.

- Gillian McKee (Auckland) for travel to the United Kingdom to learn from speech, language and communication professionals addressing the speech, language and communication needs of children, adolescents and adults who are involved with care and protection, justice, mental health or behaviour services to inform the delivery of these services in New Zealand.

- Andrew Prescott (Whanganui) for travel to the USA, Canada, and England to look at models of care utilising paramedics in a hospital based role to inform discussion and debate on extending the scope of paramedic roles in New Zealand.

- Ursula Rack (Christchurch) for travel to USA and United Kingdom to investigate the preservation of their Antarctic histories and identify practices that may be utilised in Aotearoa New Zealand.

- Carolyn Stobbs (Lower Hutt) for travel to the United Kingdom to work with a leading intellectual disability training and development agency to gain knowledge and skills that would further develop IHC’s Community Advocacy Work Programme in New Zealand.

- Anthony Tedeschi (Wellington) for travel to the United Kingdom to undertake archival research as part of a study on the book collector Alexander Horsburgh Turnbull (1868-1918).

- Claire Woolley (Auckland) for travel to the USA and Canada to identify models used to deliver affordable housing outcomes for Native Hawaiian, Native American and First Nations peoples that could be tailored for affordable housing projects for MÄori in New Zealand.

2018 Winston Churchill McNeish Writers Fellowship Recipient

- Mia Gaudin (Wellington) for travel to Mexico and California to research the lives of Sandra Bogart and Marion Gran for a novel that explores themes of identity, travel, feminism, family, joy and loss.