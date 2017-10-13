Amendments to local alcohol policy notified

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 14:53

Auckland Council has publically notified amendments made to its provisional Local Alcohol Policy as requested by the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority.

Public notice of Auckland Council’s amendments to its provisional policy was made on 12 October 2017 and a 30 day period for appeals now applies.

The Local Alcohol Policy is not yet in force. The Authority will need to consider the council’s amendments and any appeals before the council can decide when the policy is to come into effect.

In July 2017, the Authority issued its decision on appeals made against Auckland Council’s provisional Local Alcohol Policy. It upheld the majority of the policy but asked the council to reconsider a small number of clauses.

These included off-licences opening from 9am to 9pm, restricting delivery hours for remote sellers, requirements for local impacts reports for off-licence renewals, and additional discretionary conditions for single sales and afternoon closing near education facilities.

In response, the council’s Regulatory Committee decided to amend off-licence trading hours to open from 7am and to delete the other clauses from the provisional Local Alcohol Policy.

However, the majority of the provisional Local Alcohol Policy remains unchanged including the policy for a two year freeze on any new liquor outlets in the City Centre and 23 priority areas at most risk from alcohol related harm.

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore says that after a lengthy two year appeals process the council’s focus is on getting the Local Alcohol Policy into force as soon as possible.

"Since February 2016 alone a total of 23 new off-licences have been granted across the Auckland region.

"We know that high numbers of off-licences in certain areas is associated with increased levels of crime and anti-social behaviour.

"It’s hoped that our amendments to the local alcohol policy will complete the remaining regulatory steps quicker so we can get on with reducing alcohol-related harm in our most vulnerable communities", says Deputy Mayor Cashmore.

Appeals can be lodged against the council’s amendments to off-licence trading hours. The Police, Medical Officer of Health or anyone who made a submission on the off-licence trading hours is able to lodge an appeal.

The amended Alcohol Policy with marked up changes is available on the council’s website here.