Police investigating violent aggravated robbery on North Shore

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 15:25

Waitemata Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a violent offender who carried out an aggravated robbery of Vino bar on William Pickering Drive in Rosedale yesterday evening.

At approximately 6.45pm on 12 October 2017, the man has entered the bar with a firearm, threatened patrons and assaulted a female staff member despite the fact the she was complying with everything he has asked her to do.

He has then left the premise with a sum of cash and was seen heading on-foot along William Pickering Drive in a southerly direction away from Rosedale Road.

The area was reasonably populated at the time with people travelling home from work or visiting other local bars and restaurants in the immediate area.

Someone may have seen this brazen act or may have CCTV in the area that may have captured the offender preparing before the robbery or leaving immediately after.

We want to hear from anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is.

It may provide us with vital information that can help identify this offender who we want to hold to account.

People with information can contact Detective Sergeant Nick Salter on 021 813 714 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Sergeant Nick Salter, Waitemata Police.