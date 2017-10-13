River path closures as Waikato River levels rise

|
[ login or create an account ]
Several of Hamilton’s riverside paths have been closed today as the Waikato River level rises.
Hamilton City Council has closed a number of gates and paths.
The closed areas are:
- Pine Beach Esplanade
- Fairfield Esplanade
- Matakanohi Walkway.
Other riverside paths and parks will be monitored throughout the weekend.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.