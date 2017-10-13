Search continues for Gordon Mclean

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 16:05

Police continue to search for 63-year-old Gordon Mclean, who has not been seen since 3pm yesterday afternoon.

Mr Mclean is considered very frail and Police have serious concerns for his welfare, particularly that he may have fallen.

Approximately 50 LandSAR volunteers and Police are searching Wakari, Helensburgh , Halfway Bush and Kaikorai valley.

but unfortunately have not located anything to suggest where Mr Mclean may be.

Police are concerned Mr Mclean may have fallen and ask residents to check their properties thoroughly, particularly in the Halfway Bush area.

Please check sheds and outbuildings in case Mr Mclean has taken shelter.

The picture attached shows Mr Mclean is the outfit he was wearing when he was last seen - dark-coloured polar fleece and trousers, a red-coloured polo shirt, brown slippers and a black puffer sleeveless jacket.

He is approximately 152cm tall, of very thin build, and considered frail.

Any sightings should be reported to Police immediately .

- Sergeant Richard Panting.