Search for missing Wellington man continues

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 17:20

Wellington Police continue to search this evening for Graeme Penny, who has been missing from his Johnsonville rest home since around 4.30pm yesterday.

Mr Penny is believed to be wearing blue/black trackpants, a blue/black tshirt, and blue shoes.

He usually wears glasses, but may not have them with him.

With the weather in the Wellington region deteriorating, Police are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Penny's wellbeing.

We would like to thank all those members of the public who have contacted us today with possible sightings of Mr Penny.

Please continue to keep an eye out for Mr Penny tonight if you are in the Johnsonville area, and call Police immediately on 04 381 2000 if you see someone fitting his description.

We would also request that Johnsonville residents check / re-check any outdoor buildings on their property, in case Mr Penny has sought shelter.

Please also get in touch if you have any other information which may help us to locate Mr Penny.