Missing Johnsonville man found

Wellington Police are very pleased to report that the 66-year-old man missing in Johnsonville since yesterday has been found safe and well.
He was found a short time ago at a residential property in west Johnsonville, as a result of information from a member of the public.
The search team are very grateful for the support and assistance provided by the Johnsonville community during the search.
