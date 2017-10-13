Missing Johnsonville man found

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 18:56

Wellington Police are very pleased to report that the 66-year-old man missing in Johnsonville since yesterday has been found safe and well.

He was found a short time ago at a residential property in west Johnsonville, as a result of information from a member of the public.

The search team are very grateful for the support and assistance provided by the Johnsonville community during the search.