Water main burst on Birdwood Road

A section of Birdwood Road in Massey, between Chamberlain Road and Mudgeways Road is closed due to a burst water main.
Auckland Council staff and contractors are on scene and organising repairs.
Diversions are in place and it's likely the road will be closed to vehicle traffic overnight tonight.
