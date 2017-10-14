Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 16:15

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash near Dunedin this afternoon, at the intersection of Tirohanga Road and Outram-Mosgiel Road.

The sole occupant of the single vehicle involved was trapped for a time.

They have since been removed, and taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit completes its work at the scene.

Diversions are in place.