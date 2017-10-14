Serious crash in Otaki

Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 16:30

State Highway 1 at Otaki is closed following a serious crash just before 4pm near the main roundabout.

Initial reports indicate it involved at least one vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Diversions are in place for both northbound and southbound traffic off State Highway 1 at Mill Road, along Dunstan Street, and down Arthur Street.