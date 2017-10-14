Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 17:35

Diversions in place for the serious crash at Otaki this afternoon have been extended.

Traffic is being diverted off State Highway 1 at Mill Road, Waerenga Road, and Rahui Road.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating what happened.

To help Police with our inquiries, we would appeal to any members of the public who saw the crash at the Otaki roundabout around 4pm today to get in touch with your nearest Police station.

The pedestrian involved, who was in a serious condition, has been transported to Palmerston North Hospital.