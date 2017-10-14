Police investigating robbery in Palmerston North

|
Police are appealing for information about a robbery in Palmerston North in which an elderly female victim was tied to a chair in her home.
One male offender has entered a residential property on Church Street, between Victoria Ave and Albert Street, between 9am and 9:30am today.
The man was described as wearing a dark "silky" zipped jacket and dark pants, and was about 5 ft 10 inches or 178cm in height.
The female occupant of the address was threatened and tied to a chair, before the man left in her car - a red Toyota Corolla, registration EWG803.
He also took the woman's bank card.
She was very shaken following the incident, but unhurt.
She was assessed in hospital as a precaution.
It’s likely the man has driven around Palmerston North following the robbery.
Police are investigating this serious incident and ask anyone who saw a vehicle matching the description, or any suspicious behaviour in the area this morning, to contact Palmerston North Police on (06) 351 3600.
