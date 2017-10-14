Five Lotto players win $200,000

Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 20:29

Spring will be feeling that much brighter tonight for five Lotto players from Auckland, Waikato, Waimate, Dunedin and Winton after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland, Waimate New World in Waimate, Caversham Foodmarket and Lotto in Dunedin, Winton New World in Winton and to a player on Mylotto in Waikato.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Strike Four also rolled over to a Must Be Won jackpot of $700,000 on Wednesday. In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest Division with winners.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.