Road reopens following crash near Dunedin

Saturday, 14 October, 2017 - 20:50

The road has now re-opened following a serious single-vehicle crash near Dunedin this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Tirohanga Road and Outram-Mosgiel Road at 3pm.

Any witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken to police are asked to make contact with Dunedin Police as soon as possible.

The sole occupant of the car remains in hospital.