Police urge residents to check their backyards for missing Dunedin man

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 10:15

Police continue to search for 63-year-old Gordon Mclean, who has not been seen since 3pm Thursday afternoon.

Mr Mclean is considered very frail and Police have serious concerns for his welfare.

He was not located yesterday after extensive searching, so the search continues today.

Today LandSAR volunteers, Red Cross volunteers, a rescue search dog and Police are searching further afield in the town belt.

They also continue to search Wakari, Helensburgh, Halfway Bush Kaikorai valley and Frasers Gully.

Police ask residents to check their properties again, particularly in the Halfway Bush area.

Please check sheds and outbuildings in or around your properties.

Any sightings of Mr Mclean should be reported to Police immediately on 111.