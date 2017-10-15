Assault in Motueka - witnesses required

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 10:50

Overnight on the 15th of October at about 2.20am an altercation between two groups of people at Z Service Station High Street Motueka

As a result, a 29-year-old male was assaulted and hospitalised with head injuries.

Police are currently investigating and would like to hear from anyone who was there or can assist with any information about the incident.

Phone Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111