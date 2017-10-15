Jet boat incident on Waimakariri River

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 19:00

Canterbury Police can now release the name of the man who died on the Waimakariri River following a jet boat accident earlier today.

He was 47-year-old, Duayne Barry Insley from Glenorchy.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30am, Sunday 15 October, 2017 during the upstream leg of the World Championship Jet Boat Marathon.

Canterbury Police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Police’s thoughts are with Mr Insley's friends and family through this difficult time.