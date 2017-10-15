Oamaru Police seek witnesses to Thames Highway collision

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 20:35

Oamaru Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Oamaru on Friday 13 October, 2017.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:50pm on Thames Highway, Oamaru, and involved two cars and a pedestrian.

One of the cars hit a parked car and a pedestrian, who sustained minor injuries.

Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information on who was involved, is asked to contact Oamaru Police on 03 433 1400 as soon as possible.

Information may also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.