Cambridge Police seek witnesses to serious crash

Sunday, 15 October, 2017 - 21:10

Cambridge Police are seeking a driver and any further witnesses to a serious crash which occurred on Friday night.

The collision between four vehicles happened at 11:30pm on Friday 13 October, 2017 on State Highway 1, Karapiro, near Hickey Road.

Two people were injured, one seriously, and Police are yet to speak to one of the drivers.

The outstanding driver was in a white or pearl-coloured late model Honda Integra.

The vehicle may have its casing missing off one of the wing mirrors as a result of this incident.

The driver, who is not understood to be at fault at this time, is described as possibly Indian, in his early 30s and was clean cut with a beard.

Police believe he may be able to assist with the Serious Crash Unit’s investigation.

The driver, or anyone with information which may assist, is asked to contact Constable Casey Gies at Cambridge Police on 07 827 5531.