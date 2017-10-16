Youths arrested after assault at Z in Motueka

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 09:40

On the 15th of October at about 2.20am an altercation occurred between two groups of people at Z Service Station on High Street, Motueka.

A 29-year-old male received serious head injuries during this incident.

Police have interviewed a number of people involved in the incident and as a result, two youths, a 15-year-old female and 16-year-old male, will appear in the Nelson Youth Court this Wednesday.

They are charged with Injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and Injuring with intent to injure.

The victim remains in Nelson Hospital in a stable condition but is expected to make a full recovery.

- Detective Sergeant Lex Bruning.