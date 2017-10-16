Search continuing for missing Dunedin man

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 11:35

Police units and a dog team are currently continuing the search for missing 63-year-old Dunedin man Gordon Mclean.

Police have serious concerns for his welfare as he is very frail and has not been seen since 3pm Thursday afternoon.

Extensive searches covering the Waikari, Frasers Gully, Halfway Bush and Helensburgh areas since then have located nothing of interest.

Police need people who live in these areas to check their properties for any sight of him.

When Mr Mclean went missing he was wearing the pair of slippers in the attached image.

Please check sheds, gardens and outbuildings and contact Dunedin Police on 03 4714800 immediately if you locate his slippers or anything else out of the ordinary.

Even if you find something you don’t believe would be of interest, please still take the time to contact us, it could be just the piece of information we need.

We ask that people please keep an eye out for Mr Mclean and if you see him, or think you may have seen him, please ring Police on 111 immediately.

Also, if anyone in these areas has street facing CCTV cameras please can they review their footage since Thursday and let us know if they come across anything of interest.