Police appeal for info after hitchhiker robbed

At approximately 5:30pm on Sunday October 15th a male hitchhiker chose to accept a ride from a driver in an old red Nissan car on State Highway 27, Matamata.

Around five minutes later the driver pulled over and an occupant in the car presented a knife and demanded money from the victim.

The victim has handed over several hundred dollars and got out of the vehicle.

Police are working with the victim and are ensuring he is supported at this time.

We are making enquiries into the incident and would appreciate hearing from anyone who was in the wider Matamata area around 5pm yesterday who may have seen the red Nissan car.

People with information can contact Matamata Police on 07 888 7117 and information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.