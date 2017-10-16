Update on pedestrian hit in Otaki last week

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 13:05

Police attended a crash on SH1 Otaki, north of Wellington on Friday 13 of October, where a pedestrian was struck and injured.

The woman, who was rushed to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition, died yesterday morning from her injuries.

Police are working with the victim’s family and Police extend their deepest sympathies to friends and family of the deceased.

The Serious Crash Unit have completed their initial scene examination and the matter is now under further investigation.

It is likely that Police will be in a position to name the victim of the crash later this week.