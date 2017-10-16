Settled week in store - MetService

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 13:31

As the kids go back to school today, Spring conditions continue. A front moves over the central North Island today, bringing showers ahead of it for the west and leaving scattered rain in its wake to the east. This front is quickly chased through by a second, which moves rapidly northwards over the country on Tuesday, weakening as it goes.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said, "This ‘front after front’ pattern may have got people thinking they had ‘weather déjà vu'. Fortunately, it begins to break down on Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure starts to spread over New Zealand."

"This high will bring more consistently clear skies than we’ve seen of late, with only the odd shower hanging on into Thursday in some southern and eastern regions," continued Clark.

The arrival of the high also ushers in warmer temperatures for many in the east of the South Island during the later part of the working week. The combination of the sun’s increasing intensity as we head towards summer, and northwesterly ‘foehn’ winds ahead of an approaching front on Friday, sees temperatures over central Otago soar on Thursday, with forecast maximums of up to 8C above the October average. Queenstown’s forecast maximum for Thursday sits at 24C, compared to their October average of 16C.

Looking ahead to Labour weekend, conditions look like returning to the more unsettled Spring routine, although there will still be some sun around for holiday makers.

