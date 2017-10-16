Safe speed camera infringement data released

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 13:51

Police has released the first six weeks of infringement data for its safe speed cameras at Waterview Tunnel in Auckland.

Police operates four safe speed cameras, one at each entrance and exit, at Waterview Tunnel.

These cameras went live on 21 July 2017, following an extensive calibration and testing process.

Motorists were given advance warning on NZ Transport Agency signage that the safe speed cameras would be enforcing the 80 km speed limit.

This was supported by a highly visible Police presence in and around the tunnel as people got used to the new route, to encourage safe driver behaviour.

National Manager of Road Policing Superintendent Steve Greally says it was important to release this first set of infringement data due to the high level of public interest and to reiterate the need to drive safely and to the conditions.

From 21 July 2017 - 31 August 2017, Police safe speed cameras at Waterview Tunnel issued 9,756 infringement notices for excessive speed, from a total of 1,520,767 vehicle trips through the tunnel.

This equates to 6 in every 1,000 vehicles going through the tunnel (or 0.6%) incurring an infringement notice.

The total infringement fee value of the notices generated by the safe speed cameras was $948,220.

"Unfortunately, the infringement data released for the Waterview Tunnel shows that a large number of road users are simply driving too fast.

The speed limit set for Waterview Tunnel is there to keep all road users safe and a crash would likely cause significant harm and traffic disruption," Mr Greally says.

Police is not interested in the revenue gained from speeding infringements.

"Police does not receive any of the fines associated with drivers exceeding the speed limit - all of this goes to the Government’s consolidated fund.

Police is only interested in the impact the safe speed cameras have in driving down mean speeds and keeping people safe on our roads.

"Success to Police would be issuing no infringements," Mr Greally says.

Safe speed cameras on average reduce fatal and serious injury crashes by about 20% within the sphere of influence of the camera (up to about 1 km).

"We know from international evidence that safe speed cameras do have an impact on slowing people down.

"That is why these safe speed cameras are operating, alongside other road safety measures, to encourage people to reduce their mean speeds and ultimately reduce deaths and injuries," Mr Greally says.

The infringement data can be found on the Police website.