EIT signs agreement with University of Waikato

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 14:44

EIT and the University of Waikato are to work more collaboratively, undertaking joint research initiatives and creating more opportunities for study.

The two institutions recently signed a Deed of Cooperation as a framework for providing Hawke’s Bay students with a seamless and collaborative tertiary network with enhanced opportunities to access tertiary education.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to improved regional performance through the provision of quality education and research.

EIT’s deputy chief executive Mark Oldershaw says the partnership offers exciting opportunities for tangible joint initiatives, particularly for research and for creating pathways for EIT graduates to progress to further study without cutting across current and future EIT programme offerings.

"It’s an important milestone in our collaborative relationship with EIT," says senior deputy vice-chancellor Professor Alister Jones for the University of Waikato.

"This agreement opens up opportunities around joint research and development, and programmes related to the needs of the region as well as developing pathways for students."

Last year, the university (UoW) and Napier City Council entered into an MOU primarily aimed at exploring pan-university research, teaching opportunities and an expanded university presence as part of the new Economic Development Strategy being developed for the Hawke’s Bay region.

EIT and UoW subsequently met to discuss areas for collaboration with a view to enhancing tertiary education opportunities for students in Hawke’s Bay. Having signed a partnership agreement, they now working on collaborative academic pathways and joint programmes.

The two institutions also intend developing joint research initiatives that will give EIT and the region access to the university’s research network and expertise, as well as a platform from which to develop and inform curriculum.