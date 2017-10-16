'How to Mend a Kea' celebrates Massey's Wildbase Hospital

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 15:21

How to Mend a Kea, a children’s book about the work at Massey University’s Wildbase Hospital, is now available for purchase.

The Massey University Press publication was written by Janet Hunt, one of New Zealand’s foremost natural history writers and conservationists. In How to Mend a Kea, Mrs Hunt brings to life the work at Wildbase Hospital, and the extraordinary tales of the animals they treat.

These include a kea with the broken foot, a little blue penguin covered in oil from the Rena disaster, a kererÅ« with the broken wing and a whio that couldn’t fly.

The book contains many stunning images of wildlife in various stages of recovery, is aimed at not only entertaining, but educating and informing the reader about the wildlife in our own backyards and what we can do to protect and help future-proof those species under threat.

Wildbase Director Professor Brett Gartrell says, "we want to thank Janet Hunt from creating such a beautiful book about our work. She has done a fantastic job of capturing some of the challenges we face every day. We hope this book inspires the next generation to care for our native wildlife and help us carry on the important work of Wildbase and all our conservation partners,"

Some of the proceeds from the book sales will come back to the Hospital to support its vital work. Get your copy of How to Mend a Kea: http://www.masseypress.ac.nz/books/how-to-mend-a-kea/