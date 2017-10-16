Police at scene of fatal workplace incident

Monday, 16 October, 2017 - 15:25

Police are currently responding to a workplace incident on Kaitemako Road in Welcome Bay, Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services received a report just before 2pm that a truck and trailer unit had rolled in the Tauranga Quarry while emptying gravel.

The driver of the vehicle has died at the scene.

Police are currently in the process of advising family.

A Serious Crash Unit investigation will be conducted, and WorkSafe have been advised.